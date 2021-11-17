Portland West entered the Portland East matchup with a 3-0 record. Their first win was a 29-24 victory over East Robertson on Nov. 2.
Tristan Calvert led the way with eight while Evan Brown, Shawn Sebring, and Keilan Dalton each tallied six. J.J. Shrum netted two and Avery Hughes chipped in with one.
The Panthers trailed 6-4 after one period of action and faced a 12-11 deficit at halftime. A 13-6 run by the Purple in the third gave Portland West a 24-18 advantage after three periods.
Portland defeated Rucker Stewart, 47-43, on Nov. 4.
Dalton had a team high 14 points while Calvert followed with 13 and Brown added 12. Cayden Lane contributed five and Shrum had three.
The Purple trailed by seven after one quarter of play and went to halftime behind 22-20. A 9-2 spree in the third pushed Portland West to a 31-24 advantage entering the final six minutes of action.
On November 8, Portland West handed Westmoreland a 52-27 loss. The Panthers jumped out to a 19-12 first quarter margin and increased the lead to 13 at intermission.
Calvert led Portland West with 12 points while Shrum collected 10 and Brown and Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.