The Portland West boys ran out to an early lead and defeated Portland East, 53-20, last Thursday evening. Portland West led 24-12 at halftime, but scored 25 unanswered points in the third quarter to post the decisive win.
“We’ve been taking longer in the locker room at halftime and have made good adjustments,” Portland West coach Alex Meadows explained. “We told them at halftime that we were taking good shots, they were just rolling and falling out. It takes shots to make shots and they will start to fall. This team is resilient, and we came out confident in the second half.”
Tristan Calvert led the third quarter offensive effort with 16 points including a pair of three-pointers and Portland West held their opponent scoreless in the quarter.
“We came out in the third quarter and let them punch us in the mouth and we didn’t punch back,” Portland East Mike Hollingsworth said. “We did nothing when they were on their run. We couldn’t stop their number 3. I don’t know what happened in the third.”
Hollingsworth was pleased with his teams’ performance in the first half in trailing by 12 at the break.
“We got creative in the first half, and it was one of our best halves of the season,” Hollinsworth remarked. “We are inexperienced right now.”
“We looked eager in the first half,” Meadows said about his teams’ effort. “We settled down, took a breath and kept our heads up.”
Portland West led 6-0 in the opening minutes of the ballgame before Jesiah Scharklet’s offensive rebound put Portland East on the scoreboard. Calvert scored the games next three points for a 9-2 Portland West advantage.
Scharklett tallied inside, was fouled and made a free throw to leave Portland East trailing 9-5.
Portland West scored late to lead 11-5 at the end of the first six minutes of action.
Avery Hughes tallied on an old-fashioned 3-point play to open the second quarter and Portland West would build a 22-7 advantage as Evan Brown knocked in five points. Portland East tallied late on a three-point play by Ladarius Leduc and a Sydnor bucket.
Portland West led 24-12 at the break.
The third quarter was all Portland West as Calvert sparked his team with 16 points with five other players scoring also.
After the scoring blitz, Portland West led 49-12 heading into the fourth.
Portland East got five points from Quenten Totten and three by Syndor in the fourth, but the outcome of the game was already decided.
Sydnor led Portland East in scoring with seven while Scharklet and Totten each netted five and Ladarius Leduc contributed three.
Calvert topped Portland West with 21 points while Cayden Lane and Hughes each scored nine. Brown followed with seven, Dalton tallied five and JJ Shrum and Shawn Sebring each contributed one.
