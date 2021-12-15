Portland West defeated city rival Portland East, 56-26, last Thursday night.
After a tight first half, Portland West outscored their opponent 35-10 over the final 12 minutes to complete a regular season sweep of Portland East.
“I was proud of our effort tonight,” Portland West coach Alex Meadows remarked. “We came out a bit slow on offense and didn’t take our best shots. Thanks to Keilen Dalton and Avery Hughes, we managed to take control in the paint and get much better looks.”
Portland East coach Mike Hollingsworth was pleased with the first half performance of his squad but was puzzled by the second-half effort.
“We played well in the first half and trailed, 21-16,” Hollingsworth said. “I don’t know what happened in the third quarter. We were outscored 20-6, and that was it. We were making turnovers and giving up easy baskets.”
Portland West outshot Portland East nine to six in field goals and led 14-7 after the opening period and took a 21-16 at intermission.
Dalton topped Portland West in scoring in the opening half with eight points, while Tristan Calvert added seven.
Ladarius Leduc had six at the break for Portland East.
In the third, Portland West had six players to hit the scoring column as Calvert tallied six, Hughes netted four, and Evan Ferguson recorded a three-point bucket as part of a 20-point outburst.
Quenten Totten, Ladarius Leduc and Wyatt Napier each scored a basket for Portland East. Portland West held a 41-22 edge with eight minutes left to play.
Hughes fired in 10 points in the fourth quarter as Portland West continued to hold a comfortable advantage.
“Hughes was big for us tonight,” Meadows said. “He led our team in scoring with huge plays inside both on defense and offense. Evan Brown also had a great game all around in getting our players great looks. Tristan continues to be a huge scorer for us game after game.”
Hollingsworth pointed to Portland West’s inside game as a factor in the contest.
“We got outrebounded probably by 20 and not having our post player Jesiah Scharklet really hurt us,” Hollingsworth pointed out. “Most of their baskets came from inside. We couldn’t stop their drives or the offensive putbacks they were getting.”
Leduc topped Portland East in scoring with eight with Quenten Totten recording five. Napier and Elijah Syndor followed with four apiece, Brogan High had three and Zane Williams contributed two.
Portland made 12 field goals and connected on one of five at the charity stripe.
Hughes led the way for Portland West with 17 points while Calvert tallied 13 and Dalton netted 12. Brown chipped in with six, Ferguson scored three, Braden Callis and Shawn Sebring each had two and J.J. Shrum rounded out the offense with one.
Portland West made 24 field goals and were four of 13 at the foul line.
West 43, Westmoreland 39Both teams were in action on Dec. 6. Portland West defeated Westmoreland, 43-39. Calvert paced the Panthers with 18 points with Hughes scoring eight and Brown adding six. Ferguson tallied five, Shrum netted four, and Dalton rounded out the scoring with two.
Portland West led 12-5 after six minutes of action and took a 22-13 advantage into the locker room at halftime. The Purple extended that margin to 11, 32-21 after three and coasted to the win.
Miles Fitzpatrick topped Westmoreland with 13 points.
Hawkins 42, East 35
Portland East fell to Hawkins last Monday, 42-35.
“We played with continued improvement tonight,” Hollingsworth said of the game. “I was proud of the team. We were in the game every quarter, but just couldn’t hit shots when we needed to. We also missed several free throws and that has hurt us all season. Hawkins made some big shots in the third and fourth quarters that put us away.”
Totten reached double figures with 15 points while Napier and Leduc each tallied five. Eli Baird contributed four.
