The Portland West girls pulled out a 32-30 win over visiting Knox Doss-Drakes Creek last Monday evening.
The Panther girls had a six-point lead going into the fourth period and stretched that advantage to eight late in the game. The Mustang girls scored six straight points to trim the deficit by two, 31-29, before Portland West added a foul shot late.
“This was a team effort tonight, especially for eighth grade recognition night,” Portland West coach Rachel James commented. “It was a hard-fought game. We wanted to extend our six-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but it didn’t happen.”
The Purple led 9-6 after one period of action as Nyaluak Pal led the effort with four points. Knox Doss took a 15-13 margin in the second with a 7-0 run. Two Kenslee Gregory foul shots tied the game and Isabella Curtis swished a three-pointer with under five seconds left for a 18-15 Portland West advantage at halftime.
Curtis kept the hot hand in the third with five points, including a shot from the three-point stripe to give her team a 25-17 edge. Knox Doss closed out the quarter on a jumper and trailed 25-19 with six minutes left.
Portland West twice had leads of eight points on buckets by Curtis. But the Mustang girls got back in the game with six unanswered points and trailed 31-29 late. Gregory dropped in a foul shot to give the Panther girls a 32-29 lead. A Knox Doss charity toss finished up the scoring as Portland West held on for the win.
Curtis topped the Panther girls in scoring with 14, while Pal added six, and Madison Fitzgerald, Guorchiek Mut, and Gregory each contributed four.
