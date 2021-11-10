The Portland West Middle School girls won their first two games of the 2021-22 season last week. On Nov. 2, the Panther girls defeated East Robertson, 34-32. Nyaluak Pal and Kenslee Gregory each tallied eight while Guorchiek Mut, Madison Fitzgerald, and Ke’Ava Bradley each had four. Mykel Thornton and Isabella Curtis netted two apiece and Hailey Rivera rounding out the scoring with one.
Last Thursday, Portland West handed Rucker Stewart a 39-26 setback. After falling behind 7-6 in the first period, the Panther girls outscored the Rams 18-6 in the second to hold a 24-13 lead at halftime. The Purple continued to dominate and extended their advantage to 34-18 heading into the final six minutes of action.
Fitzgerald topped Portland West in scoring with 13 while Muk had 12. Curtis followed with six, Thornton netted three and Pal and Gregory each contributed two.
East falls to WestmorelandThe Portland East girls dropped a 44-14 decision to Westmoreland. Stori Russell led the effort with eight points while Amira Peterson tallied three, Kelsie Wims had three, and Maddie Thomerson finished with one.
