The Portland West girls followed their coaches game plan to perfection in their 43-10 win over crosstown rival Portland East last Thursday night.
The game plan was simple, according to Portland West Coach Rachel James.
“We wanted to jump out early to a lead with our press,” James explained. “We followed that plan. We stayed in our press until we got where we wanted, then we dropped back to a half-court man.”
Nine different players reached the scoring column for the Panther girls with Isabella Curtis leading the way with 12 points.
“The difference between last year and this year is experience and having more than two or three girls to score,” James said. “We have eight, eighth graders and six will see the floor for most of the game.”
Portland East coach Sloane Gilliland, whose team remains winless in four games, is seeing several members of her team battle through a tough part of the 2021-22 campaign.
“Stori Russell and Emily Hester are starting to gain the confidence we will need to continue to grow,” Gilliland said. “I was proud of their efforts and their ability to push through adversity. They battle every night and never stop no matter what. Amira Peterson is gaining knowledge each game. She’s brand new and learning how to lock down on defense quickly.”
The Portland West press created an early lead for Portland West as Curtis topped the team in the first quarter with eight of her teams’ 17 points.
Riley Tate provided Portland East with their lone basket that came from the three-point stripe.
Portland West extended their lead to 18, 21-3 as Curtis and Guorchiek Mut connected from outside and Calli Cline made a foul shot. Stori Russell and Maddie Thomerson each netted a basket for Portland East but trailed 23-7 at intermission.
Madison Fitzgerald and Nyaluak Pal combined for nine points in the third period as Portland West continued to hold a comfortable lead. Pal converted a Kenslee Gregory into an easy shot and Gregory finished the third on a jumper and Portland West led 39-7.
Portland West got baskets from Tanesha Jackson and Addy McKelvey in the fourth quarter while Thomerson had two and Russell tallied once at the free throw line for Portland East.
Backing Curtis in scoring was Fitzgerald with eight and Pal, Mut, and Gregory each contributing six. Jackson and Mckelvey each had two and Cline and Elleigh Hunter rounded out the scoring with one apiece.
Thomerson paced Portland East with four and Russell and Tate finished with three each.
Portland West lost its first game of the year on Monday, Nov. 8 to Westmoreland by a 25-15 margin.
The Panther girls trailed 8-2 after one period of action and went into intermission facing a 12-8 deficit. Westmoreland continued to hold the lead by taking a 19-13 advantage into the final six minutes of action.
Portland West managed just two points in the fourth quarter.
Curtis and Fitzgerald each netted four points while Gregory had three and Ke’Ava Bradley and Mut each contributed two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.