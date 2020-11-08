Portland West Middle School girls basketball coach Rachel James hopes to improve on last year’s 2-15 mark as the 2020 season opens next week.
James returns just one starter to the squad in Isabella Curtis.
“We’ve got a good mixture of youth and experience,” James said. “I’ve got a hard-working group of girls this year, and each one of them will contribute in one way or another.”
James has not penciled in a starting lineup at, but Mia Humphrey, Kenslee Gregory and Halie Rosasco should see plenty of hardwood time for the Lady Panthers.
Humphrey, who voted the team’s most improved player from the 2019-20 squad, scored seven points in the team’s second meeting with city rival Portland West and netted four points in a 33-27 victory over Hawkins to clinch third place in the Sumner County AA Tournament last January.
Rosasco and Gregory also reached the scoring column in several games for the Panther girls last year.
According to James, the Panther girls will have to execute their defense to spark the offense.
Other team members include Curtis, Gregory, Humphrey, Rosasco, Hailey Rivera, Madison Fitzgerald, Aiden Hughes, Calli Cline, Norah Box, Guorchick Mut, Hailey Brown, Ke’Ava Bradley, Elleigh Hunter, and Tenesha Jackson.
