Portland West Middle school head football coach Kyle Lane hopes to improve on a three-win season from a year ago.
Lane welcomes only one starter back from the 2019 squad. However, the team has a large group of seventh-graders, including several that played on the Portland Youth Football League 10-11 year-old squad that won the Middle Tennessee Junior Football League Super Bowl last year.
“Our youth will be a weakness this season,” Lane said. “We have a large seventh-grade class (27 players). While in some respects that is positive, it does hurt to not have players that have went through the grinds of a middle school season before. The PYFL has trained a lot of these seventh-graders to be excellent football players, so they are somewhat familiar with what playing a season looks like. But the middle-school level is a step up in competition.”
Portland West has gone through the same uncertainty that all football teams have at each level in how to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus get ready for the upcoming season.
However, Lane has been pleased with the efforts of his kids and their parents in getting to practice.
“The kids just roll with it,” Lane said. “They have been wonderful at adjusting to new protocols, the parents as well. We had a Zoom (meeting) to get everything started in June. We set procedures for everything from drop off to pick-up and everything in between. The boys ran with it. Attendance was at or near perfect all summer. I can’t thank the players and parents enough for their attendance and work this summer.”
Lane is attempting to build a team with only one starter back, who is Malaki Marshall.
“Typically, scrimmages would help these younger kids ease into the higher competition,” Lane said. “But the TSSAA prohibits scrimmages this fall. We are just going to have to keep working these younger players and try to get them ready for games.”
Lane was still trying to put the right people in the right spots during the preseason.
On offense, Keilen Dalton and Cayden Lane are battling for the quarterback position, while Isaac Hoke, Jay Burnley, and Marshall will be in the mix in the backfield.
Malik Coburn, Zach Wilber, and Kaden Young will vie for time at tight end.
The offensive line has Nick Huicochea, Avery Hughes, James Lamb, Shawn Sebring, Isaiah Wix, Chevy Henson, Gavin Wright, and Tanner Suddarth battling for starting roles.
Defensively, Suddarth, Huicochea, Wix, Nick Bell, Jason Cruz, and Matthew Brown line up in the trenches, and Wright, Henson, and Hughes will battle for the starting roles at defensive end.
The linebacking corps has Hoke, Marshall, Burnley, Dalton, Isaiah Pattton, Sebring, and Malik Coburn fighting for playing time, while the secondary has Kaden Young, Wilber, Lane, Isaiah Haley, and Malachi Haley contending for starting roles.
Though Portland West will field a young team in 2020, Lane has been pleased with how quick the kids have absorbed the offensive and defensive schemes.
“The kids’ knowledge of the schemes is a strength of the team,” Lane said. “They have really engulfed themselves in the learning. We used the dry erase board all summer. After we drew it on the board, then, they went to the practice field and practiced the scheme or technique in small groups. This has really helped them to have a grasp on the rules within the schemes. Hopefully, this will help.”
Lane points to a couple of keys that will be necessary in order to have a successful season.
“Consistency is a huge key,” Lane said. “These boys have to realize that their effort has to be consistent day in and day out. As coaches, we have to remain consistent in how we are teaching things and also what we are expecting from the players. We also have to be physical. The teams that play with physicality usually have a leg up in this league. We haven’t been a physical as I would like for a few years. I want to get back to having a hard-nosed, gritty team at Portland West.”
Lane points to Hunter and Rucker-Stewart as two of the favorites to win the county conference.
“They have been good for years, so I guess you would have to start with them,” Lane said. “Coach (Hunter) Hicks (the Portland East Middle head coach) and I are hoping we can get a championship for Portland sometime soon.”
The 16-year veteran is hoping his West squad will be a contender.
“I like their enthusiasm,” Lane said of his players. “They come to practice every day eager to learn. They soak up that learning quickly and apply it. We still have some things left to learn in the area of consistent effort, but we are making strides. I’ve been coaching 16 years, and I tell the boys that I know what it takes to win. When they start buying into what I’m saying, then, we will be tough to beat.”
Portland West opens play on Tuesday against visiting Knox Doss at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
