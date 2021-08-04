Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last week more than $14.8 million in loans for two Sumner County municipalities to improve water infrastructure.
The loan is one of eight approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with an $8-million loan for White House and two loans totaling $6.487 million for Westmoreland. Other loans announced were for the city of Waverly for $580,000, two loans totaling $70,000 for the town of Alexandria and two loans totaling $605,000 for the town of Carthage, making the total of loans announced $15.7 million.
“We are committed to supporting infrastructure development and improvement across our state, and we’re excited to see how Tennesseans benefit from this investment,” Lee said in a press statement. “We are proud to partner with local communities to modernize our water infrastructure.”
White House’s loan comes from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. The loan will address the wastewater treatment system and has a 20-year term at 1.09-% interest.
The loans for Westmoreland are for $2.5 million and $3,987,000 also come from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. They will address improvements to the wastewater treatment system.
Each loan has a 20-year term at 0.65-% interest. The $2.5-million loan comes with $500,000 in principal forgiveness, with the remainder of the loan amount to be paid back as principal.
“Every community in Tennessee deserves a dependable water system,” Salyers said in a press statement. “The State Revolving Fund Loan Program works in a way to make improvements affordable to communities needing the assistance, with a positive result for our environment.”
Through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, communities, utility districts, and water and wastewater authorities can obtain loans with lower interest rates than through private financing. These low-interest rate loans can vary from zero percent to below-market rate, based on each community’s economic health.
In fiscal year 2021, TDEC awarded $7,171,000 in drinking-water loans and $77,568,000 in clean-water loans, for a total of $84,739,000.
Tennessee’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $2 billion in low-interest loans since its inception in 1987. The state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $300 million in low-interest loans since its inception in 1996.
