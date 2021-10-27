Tommy Whittaker’s impending retirement from The Farmers Bank doesn’t mean that he is dropping off the radar as far as community involvement.
Whittaker, who has also served as president of the Cumberland Electric Board of Directors for a number of years, was recently re-elected to a three-year term on the board, and wants to see the company’s broadband project through to its full fruition.
Whittaker has been with The Farmers Bank for more than 45 years and will be retiring as the bank’s president officially on Nov. 14. But he will still be devoting time to his role on the CEMC board and its projects.
“I have another three-year term on that board, and I really enjoy being on there. I’ll continue to do that. We’re in the middle of making high speed internet available to our whole service area, which is five counties,” Whittaker said.
Cumberland Electric formed a broadband focused subsidiary called Cumberland Connect to help make high-speed internet available in a five-county area that includes Portland, White House, Mitchellville, New Deal/Cottontown and other areas in the western portion of Sumner County. Cumberland Connect also serves Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties in Tennessee.
“It’s been a real thrill for me to be involved in that process,” Whittaker said.
The issue of broadband in Portland has been on-going for a number of years as Comcast Cable does not offer high-speed internet service in certain areas of town and in rural parts surrounding the city. According to Cumberland Connect’s website, many areas in and around Portland are on the to-do list for broadband, while some areas in and around Portland now have service.
Cumberland Connect was born out of a need, and a law change by the state legislature about three years ago.
“(Former Portland mayor) Ken Wilber came to me and said, ‘Why doesn’t Cumberland Electric get involved in broadband?’ I said, ‘Ken, it’s illegal for us to do that,’ But the law changed about three years ago,” Whittaker said. “When the General Assembly changed the law, when Bill Haslam was still governor, we made decision to start offering broadband to our members, and after thinking about it and doing a lot of studying on it, we decided to do that. It was a real ambitious project for us, but it was really neat to be involved in.”
Whittaker likens the need for broadband in rural areas to the way electric was finally made available to sparsely populated areas in Tennessee and other states through rural co-ops decades ago.
“It was just like it was 80 years ago when Cumberland Electric and co-ops were formed. These large electric companies at the time wouldn’t run electricity out on the farms, because they couldn’t make any money at it. That’s how co-ops came about, like North Central and Cumberland Electric,” Whittaker said. “Comcast and these other companies, they don’t want to run it out back on the farm. That’s not a criticism; they just can’t make money on it. They want to run in dense areas where there are a lot of houses, and they can make a lot of money on it.
“It’s the same thing repeating itself 80 years later with broadband. So we’re in the middle of a five-year project for us to have high speed internet available to everybody in our service area. We’re in the middle of that now, and I want to stay around long enough to kind of see that through. It’s been a real joy for me to be able to do that.”
Currently, Cumberland Connect has run high-speed internet into most of Stewart County and a big portion of Montgomery County with expansion planned in other parts of their coverage area coming in 2022, including in the areas surrounding White House.
“We started it like a co-op would do and went into areas that were in need of internet the most. Stewart County, for example, they hardly had anything. And now every member of Cumberland Electric that lives in Stewart County, which is almost the entire county, has access to high-speed internet. That’s pretty incredible, especially when they almost had nothing,” Whittaker said.
Whittaker said that Cumberland Connect is keen to apply for federal grants as they become available, but even it that is not case, the project will move forward.
“As grants become available, we naturally try to apply for those, but we understood on the front end that if the members of Cumberland Electric had to fund the whole thing, we were prepared to do it. It’s a real ambitious project, but it’s working out really well. It’s been very successful so far,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.