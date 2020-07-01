William “Bill” Stanley Perdue, 65, of Adolphus, Kentucky, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Southern Kentucky Hospice in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was born on April 17, 1955, in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Perdue and Lottie Reed Hendricks Perdue.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayla Perdue, and brothers, Jerry Patterson and Mike Stutz.
Bill is survived by: his wife, Theresa Perdue of Adolphus, Kentucky; children, Kim (Barry) High of Portland, Kelsey (Chris) Bowen of Franklin, Kentucky, Roger (Angie) Anderson of Louisville, Kentucky, Tess (Chris) Wilson of Bardstown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Leah High, Emma High, Kaleb Bowen, Rubie-Ann Bowen, Brooke Wilson, Lance Wilson, Cheyenne Anderson, Kayla Shannon, Kylie Shannon; siblings, Richard (Nancy) Patterson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Shirley (Roy) Morgan of Indianapolis, Glen Stutz; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Perdue was held on June 28 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Brandon Petty officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service.
