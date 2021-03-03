Wilma Geralee West, 89, of Portland, passed away on Feb. 18, 2021, at National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Sumner in Gallatin.
Mrs. West was born in Portland on March 28, 1931, to the late Oscar Fleming and Nubia Prescott Fleming.
Mrs. West is survived by: her daughter, Anita (Charles) Eade of Tampa, Florida; granddaughter, Keeton (Jesse) Baker of Portland; grandson, Logan Eade of Tampa, Florida; and great-grandchild, Elijah Baker.
A graveside service was held on Feb. 22 at Maple Hill Cemetery, with Steve VanHooser officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Jesse Baker, Logan Eade, Bob West, Keith Kizer, Joe Freeman, Steve Freeman and Dale Wiseman served as pallbearers.
