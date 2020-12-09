A Portland woman was killed in a Nov. 28 house fire on Wilson Road.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, which investigates all fire deaths, identified the victim as Bridget Pack, 66.
Maj. Tim Bailey said investigators believed Pack “had smoking materials in close proximity to medically required oxygen” and that the fire looked to be accidentally started.
Capt. Corey Young of the Highland Volunteer Fire Department said personnel were called out to the scene between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 in response to a 911 call.
“We were called out to a fire on Wilson Road,” Young said. “It was a modular home.”
In addition to Highland, Portland Fire, Cottontown Fire and members of Gallatin’s volunteer fire department also responded to the scene. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours.
Young said that the structure was standing but suffered “a significant amount of smoke damage outside the burned area.”
In addition to Pack, Young said that three dogs also perished in the fire.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with basic needs.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
