A basic check of a vehicle by Portland Police due to a window tint violation wound up yielding a major drug bust on Jan. 21.
Maurice Dalton, 46, of 3120 Crystal Spring Lane, Hermitage was pulled over as officers checked the tag on his vehicle and it revealed that Dalton had a suspended drivers license.
Dalton was initially issued a misdemeanor citation for the suspended license and window tint violation. He was then asked to search the car and obliged the request.
A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded 9 mm handgun with rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Also, two jars of marijuana weighing 57 grams was found and confiscated. A bag of crack cocaine, weighing three grams, was discovered, as well as two bags of power cocaine weighting six grams. There were 433 Xanax bars in a black bag as well as digital scales and multiple plastic bags.
The evidence was seized, but the Xanax bars had been crushed by Dalton on the way to the Portland Police Station.
Dalton was charged with possession of cocaine for resale, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $160,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
A check of Dalton’s record also indicated that he is a convicted felony, having been convicted of first degree attempted murder.
