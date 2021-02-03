Halen Ashley was born into a truck-loving family.
She has fit in nicely.
Her interest has led to a one-day business venture this weekend as she has organized the Winter Wonderland Swap Meet, which will be held on Saturday in the warehouse behind the Days Gone by Museum (located at 122 Davis St. in Portland).
“It’s basically like an indoor car yard sale,” the 16-year-old Ashley said. “They bring whatever they want.”
Ashley is a White House resident, and she has partnered with her father — Bryan Ashley — in this venture.
“Lots of people do swap meets,” Ashley said. “It’s just something me and my dad thought of that would be good to make some money off of.”
The event is sponsored by Southern Kentucky Classics, which is a business based out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, that sells parts for trucks made between 1947 and 1987.
“I’m into old trucks,” Ashley said. “I’ve been interested in them my whole life. I was raised this way.”
Ashley has worked with her father to build her own vehicle, a 1970 Chevy Stepside.
“I’ve had my truck since I was seven (years old),” Ashley said. “We built it from the ground up.
“It’s finished. It’s in the garage.”
Ashley refers to herself as C10 Girl, which is how she can be found on Instagram. A C10 is a Chevrolet truck manufactured in three generations from 1960 until 1987 consisting of half-ton, two-wheel-drive models within the C/K line of trucks.
Bryan Ashley has organized a show that is held each July at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, one that is specifically for old Chevrolet trucks. His last event attracted more than 1,000 trucks and more than 5,000 spectators.
“He’s helping me put this on,” Halen Ashley said. “We restore them. We have five old trucks at my house. We have a garage out back where we work on them.”
However, Bryan Ashley admitted that Halen has handled much of the workload in preparation for the swap meet.
“She’s done most of it,” Bryan Ashley said. “She doesn’t have a large social media presence like I do. I’ve done some things to have more people calling me. I’ve done a show for 10 years, and people know I put on a good event. We have a lot of people in our truck community who have promoted this.”
The promotion seems to have been effective as all 96 of the 10-by-10 booths are accounted for. Some vendors have rented out multiple booths in order to have more space to sell their merchandise.
“We talked about doing something last year, just truck-related,” Bryan Ashley said. “It kind of got away from us. It was around February and March, and car shows kick in around April. We talked about doing it sometime in March.”
However, when what would have been the 33rd annual Stones Rivers Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) swap meet — which is annually held at the Nashville Fairgrounds — was canceled, the Ashleys decided to hold a swap meet on that same weekend.
“The Nashville swap meet canceled theirs, so I thought I would come in and do it on the same date,” Bryan Ashley said. “It’s always held on Super Bowl Sunday down at the Nashville Fairgrounds. We thought that we’d just take advantage. People show up at 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning and get in line. It’s a huge event. By no means, will this be that size.”
However, the Ashleys are still looking forward to hosting their first swap meet.
“I’m excited,” Bryan Ashley said. “The weather makes a me a little nervous. I told her, ‘If you sold 75 of the 100 spots, you should be excited about it,’ and she’s been sold out for a couple of weeks.
“If anybody cancels, we have a waiting list. We can probably put some people outside if they want to endure the weather.”
The event is being held in a 22,000-square-foot facility.
There are vendors and spectators coming from Ohio, Indiana, Alabama and as far as Texas.
Vendors can set up their booths on Friday evening, and the public event will span from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to parts and accessories for cars and trucks, there will be two food trucks and other vendors there as well, selling a variety of items that will include door hangers and signs.
Admission is $5 for individuals age 12 and older.
“It’s like going to an antique shop,” Bryan Ashley said. “There will be other things there other than just car parts too.”
