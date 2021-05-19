Portland’s J.W. Wiseman Elementary School has been chosen as one of the 176 schools across the state that were selected as part of the second group of trauma-informed schools in Tennessee.
“We definitely believe in teaching the whole child,” J.W. Wiseman seventh-year principal Sabrina McClard said. “We are trying to scramble to meet the social and emotional needs. We can’t meet the educational needs if we don’t meet the social needs. Their emotional needs have to be met.”
During the application process, schools were required to indicate why they wanted to be a trauma-informed school and to select three to five individuals who would help to lead the process, which spans two years.
“I looked for teachers who are already great at meeting the needs of students,” McClard said. “That’s how they were selected.”
The model trauma-informed school designation recognizes schools for their emphasis on implementing trauma-informed strategies to provide critical supports for students.
Schools implementing trauma-informed approaches have seen improvements in school climate, attendance, and teacher satisfaction while seeing a reduction in suspensions and expulsions, stress for staff and students, and more.
“We find that, sometimes, the kids who act up don’t really want to act up,” McClard said. “They are frustrated, or they can’t commuicate what they are frustrated about. This will help us help them at a deeper level.
“We are really excited about it.”
Fourth-grade teacher Haley Durroughs, fifth-grade teacher Christopher Freeman and special-education instructor Janelle Rosson were selected, along with Sumner County Schools classroom-management specialist Irene Holden.
McClard will join those four individuals for a two-day training session — Building Strong Brains — conducted by the Tennessee Department of Education this summer.
Those five individuals will train the remaining staff after their training is completed.
“The ones who go … they will help the rest,” McClard said.
There were 76 schools initially selected to be trauma-informed schools back in 2018-19.
J.W. Wiseman is one of seven Sumner County schools who were selected this year. The others are Hawkins Middle School, Jack Anderson Elementary, Millersville Elementary, Shafer Middle, Westmoreland Elementary and White House Middle.
“Every decision we make is about our students,” McClard said. “We put ourselves second. What can we do better? How can we meet their needs? We know the academic standards. We know what we have to meet there. For us, it is so critical to make sure we are meeting those (social and emotional) needs first.
“It doesn’t matter where you came from. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through. You can accomplish things with an education.”
