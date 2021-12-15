A Portland woman is facing charges of domestic assault after allegedly threatening and injuring her mother.
Mindy Johnson, 43, of 134 Oak Hill Drive, Portland, returned home from the Portland Christmas Parade on Dec. 5 with her boyfriend and after arriving home began a verbal argument with her mother.
Johnson was breaking picture frames and threw one toward her mother. Her boyfriend was able to deflect the picture frame keep it from hitting Johnson’s mother.
Johnson then struck her mother in the head, leaving a lump and bruises and also yelled at her, “I’ll kill you” and “I’ll blow your brains out,” according to the police affidavit.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim with several scratches on her face, a knot on her head and a loose tooth.
Johnson was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail where her bond was set at $2,000. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Dec. 15 to answer to the charge.
