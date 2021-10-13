A Portland woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked her family, biting them after they tried to take a knife away from her during an altercation on Oct. 3.
Mary Katelynn Garrett, 32, of 776 Highway 259, was charged with four counts of domestic assault in the matter.
According to the report from Deputy Jody McDowell, an argument ensued when family members confronted Garrett about her boyfriend. Garrett became irate and grabbed a knife and threatened to cut herself. Her brother grabbed the knife away from her, and Garrett bit him on the arm. Her mother, father and sister all tried to restrain her, but she bit her father and assaulted here sister, leaving a bloody and bruised area on her arm.
Garrett then tried to strike her mother, but then left and ran from the property. She crossed a flooded creek and fell into the water, but continued through and went into the woods. After a brief search, Garrett was located on Briley Lane about a half mile south of the property.
Family members believed that Garrett could have been under the influence of a narcotic. Her mother stated that she believed Garrett would have killed her had family members not been there.
Garrett was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail where her bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
