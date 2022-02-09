A 79-year-old Portland woman was arrested for allegedly cutting her grandson with a kitchen knife during an argument on Jan. 28.
Mary Belle Hovinga, 79, of 338 West Boiling Springs Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault after she attacked her grandson with a knife and then left the scene once he called police.
Police came to the residence and interviewed the grandson who showed officers the cuts to his palms and the back of his wrist. He also took video footage that appeared to have been taken right after the attack and showed that to the office.
In the video, the victim asked Hovinga why she had cut him with a knife, and she did not respond. He then asked, “What are you going to tell the police?” and Hovinga responded, “Don’t worry about what I am going to tell them.”
The victim showed police a green metal knife used to cut him, the same knife that was in the video.
According to the police report, there have been several police responses to this residence regarding both Hovinga and the grandson being involved.
Hovinga had left the residence by the time police arrived, leaving with a friend. She was located at the Dollar General on Roberts Road just south of the residence.
When asked about the cuts, Hovinga replied to the officer, “He must have done that to himself.”
Hovinga was asked why she had left the residence, and she replied that she wanted to go to the store to buy some cigarettes.
The friend who went with here stated that she was on the phone during the incident and did not see the alleged altercation between Hovinga and her grandson. But a short time later, she admitted that she got in between the two of them because they were trying to attack each other.
Hovinga was arrested and taken to the Sumner County Jail where her bond was set at $1,500. She is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 9 to answer to the charge.
