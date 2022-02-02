A Robertson County woman was arrested on Jan. 23 after she allegedly jumped on her husband’s vehicle while he was getting diesel fuel and then sprayed him in the face with the pump nozzle.
Meranda Kaye York, 30, of 8251 Guthrie Road, pulled her truck up to the BP Station at 1104 South Broadway in front of where her husband was getting fuel.
According to the police report, York was upset with a woman, who identified herself to police as the victim’s girlfriend, and was in the vehicle with him. York was upset with the woman apparently for posting photos on Facebook.
York began beating on the windows of the vehicle asking them to get out of the vehicle. The male stepped out of the vehicle and York walked toward him. The man then stuck out his hand to keep York from making physical contact with him.
York then grabbed the diesel pump nozzle out of the gas tank opening and began to spray the man in the face and front of the body with the diesel fuel.
The male attempted to grab the nozzle from York and a witness nearby came and separated the two until police arrived. York sat on the back of the vehicle for a short time until the witness told her to get off.
York was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail, charged with aggravated domestic assault. Her bond was set at $2,000, and she is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 2 to answer to the charge.
