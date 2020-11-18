The Portland High School junior varsity and freshman football teams concluded their campaigns after playing five games each.
Both squads finished with 3-2 records.
The ninth-graders lost to Greenbrier, 16-6, in the opener.
“Greenbrier is really good,” Portland assistant coach Wes Inman said. “We played hard, and the young men learned some lessons that night.”
A talented Station Camp team handed the Panthers another loss.
However, Portland picked up three wins, two over Greenwood (Kentucky) High (40-6) and (20-0), and another victory at Allen County-Scottsville (Kentucky).
“(Izaiash) Woods had a good run,” Inman said. “(Hunter) Mayes, (Isaac) Barie, and (Andrew) Polston did a good job. Our linemen also played well in Savion Campbell, Ashton Darnell, Rickey Offenberg, Randy Geery and Bryson Button.”
In junior-varsity action, the Panthers opened up with a 20-12 loss to Greenbrier.
“We moved the football and played tough defense,” Inman said. “We fumbled late in the game, and they returned it for a touchdown.”
Portland fell to Greenwood, 24-22, but responded with a 14-13 victory over South Warren (Kentucky).
“South Warren is an excellent team,” Inman said about the Kentucky powerhouse. “Quarterback Cullen Box ran the option well and pitched it well. Braylon Dowlen and Preston Chamberlain did an outstanding jobs, as did Jalen Pero. We had a couple of holding penalties and a pair of fumbles to hurt us, but the defense played well. Freddy Paxton came in and made some big catches and intercepted a pass.”
The Panthers defeated Allen County-Scottsville, 40-12, with Woods, Barie, Mayes, Jacob Modlin and Box all playing well, according to Inman.
Portland traveled to Springfield and posted a 50-8 win over the Yellow Jackets.
“We gave up one big play and held them to either three-and-out (offensive series) or six-and-out most of the night,” Inman said.
Coaches Grant West and Curtis Rogan called the plays on offense and defense for the freshman squad, and the duo called defensive plays in the junior-varsity contests.
