1979 Lost to York Institute 18-13 AWAY

1980 Defeated York Institute 27-0 HOME

1983 Defeated Marshall County 10-7 AWAY

1986 Lost to Marshall County 40-0 AWAY

1987 Lost to Hickman County 0-9 AWAY

1990 Defeated Lewis County 21-7 AWAY

1993 Lost to Waverly 14-7 AWAY

1994 Defeated Page 55-14 HOME

1995 Defeated Waverly 42-7 HOME

1996 Defeated Hickman County 21-0 HOME

1997 Defeated Chattanooga Central 34-24 AWAY

1998 Defeated Brainerd 44-14 HOME

1999 Defeated Grundy County 51-7 HOME

2000 Defeated Howard 58-0 HOME

2001 Defeated Sequoyah 65-0 HOME

2002 Defeated Howard 19-16 AWAY

2003 Defeated Walker Valley 37-12 AWAY

2004 Defeated Grundy County 48-6 AWAY

2005 Lost to Hillsboro 42-0 AWAY

2012 lost to Centennial 44-10 AWAY

2015 lost to Kenwood 26-20 AWAY

2018 lost to Jackson North Side 50-6 AWAY

2019 Lost to Hardin County 14-42 AWAY

• Portland is 8-0 in first round playoff games at home

• Portland is 6-9 in first round playoff games on the road

