1979 Lost to York Institute 18-13 AWAY
1980 Defeated York Institute 27-0 HOME
1983 Defeated Marshall County 10-7 AWAY
1986 Lost to Marshall County 40-0 AWAY
1987 Lost to Hickman County 0-9 AWAY
1990 Defeated Lewis County 21-7 AWAY
1993 Lost to Waverly 14-7 AWAY
1994 Defeated Page 55-14 HOME
1995 Defeated Waverly 42-7 HOME
1996 Defeated Hickman County 21-0 HOME
1997 Defeated Chattanooga Central 34-24 AWAY
1998 Defeated Brainerd 44-14 HOME
1999 Defeated Grundy County 51-7 HOME
2000 Defeated Howard 58-0 HOME
2001 Defeated Sequoyah 65-0 HOME
2002 Defeated Howard 19-16 AWAY
2003 Defeated Walker Valley 37-12 AWAY
2004 Defeated Grundy County 48-6 AWAY
2005 Lost to Hillsboro 42-0 AWAY
2012 lost to Centennial 44-10 AWAY
2015 lost to Kenwood 26-20 AWAY
2018 lost to Jackson North Side 50-6 AWAY
2019 Lost to Hardin County 14-42 AWAY
• Portland is 8-0 in first round playoff games at home
• Portland is 6-9 in first round playoff games on the road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.