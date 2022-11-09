Portland’s Second Round Playoff Results
1980-lost to Kingston 15-28
1983-lost @ Brentwood Academy 14-41
1990-lost @Brentwood Academy 7-47
1994-Defeated Union City 47-21
1995-Defeated Raleigh Egypt 22-0
1996-lost to Memphis Melrose 32-54
1997-lost @ White House 13-21
1998-Defeated Livingston Academy 34-15
1999-Defeated Chattanooga Brainerd 34-20
2000-Defeated Grundy County 61-7
2001-Defeated Chattanooga Howard 50-0
2002-Lost @ Smith County 13-14
2003-Lost @Smith County 20-34
2004-Lost to Smith County 7-12
Home 6-2
Road 0-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.