The long anticipated transportation plan in Mt. Juliet has yet to come before the Board of Commissioners for its second reading due to the challenges of increasing road connectivity.
City commissioners have weighed in several times on the state of the transportation plan since its inception in 2015, and as it draws closer to fruition, the Planning Commission and City Commission both raise more and more concerns about roadway connectivity as a hedge against the somewhat negative prediction analysis that first spurred the plan into development.
To stave off predicted congestion and traffic inefficiencies that theoretically dwarf those of the present, Public Works Director Andrew Barlow says pressure is mounting to develop increased access control.
“This has been the recurring issue with the (Board of Commissioners) after it passed at the first reading. We have actually gone through a few rounds of changes now that have led to the delay in the adoption.”
The development of this transportation plan has already cost Mt. Juliet $175,000, often described by public officials as an investment in requisite infrastructure to keep up with the city’s growth. It involved public hearings, citizen input, myriad polls, staff meetings among elected officials and studies analyzing future growth to make educated projections about infrastructure requirements.
In his January newsletter, though, Vice Mayor James Maness advocated concentrating on getting ahead of growth rather than keeping up with it.
“The city spent ($175,000) on a very nice and comprehensive plan for our current and future needs,” Maness wrote. “... However, this plan was completed almost four years ago and has yet to be adopted by the Board of Commissioners. There have been meetings with elected officials and the Planning Commission had the plan for six months before passing it on to the Board of Commissioners.”
Many of the development plans reviewed by the City Planning Commission commonly route discussion through the issue of how best to make a new development accessible on the road for which its plat is slated, but since 2015, it’s been increasingly common that this conversation gets mired in speculation because of the looming Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
The plan maps out a plethora of local, state and federal projects collectively aimed at updating Mt. Juliet’s roadway system relative to projections of what will be necessary in the next 20 years. The comparison these projections make between Mt. Juliet’s 2010 base-year highway system and the needs of 2040 also may not have adequately anticipated the rate of growth the city would see in that time.
Either way, the projections predict unsightly congestion and traffic complications. It was an analysis based on the travel demand model put together by Nashville’s city planning board, and the response has been to preserve Mt. Juliet’s small-town feel to the best of city planning’s ability while meeting the increased connectivity needs in roadway infrastructure.
Even now, the emphasis on getting this plan approved is buttressed by a common sentiment that many important thoroughfares in the city are already reaching critical congestion levels at hours that don’t even constitute peak traffic. With Amazon building the largest fulfillment center in the country in Mt. Juliet, TDOT is also waiting for the city to reach certain milestones on several projects before determining whether or not to expedite such projects as the widening of the southern leg of South Mt. Juliet Road and perhaps overhauling the I-40-Central Pike interchange.
