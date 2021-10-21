Megan Purazrang has been named group editor of the Macon County Times and the Portland Leader, Publisher Mike Alexieff announced this week.
“Megan is an experienced community journalist and I’m sure the readers of the Times and the Leader will find the transition seamless,” Alexieff said. “She will continue to focus on local content that keeps subscribers up to date on all that is happening in their communities.”
She replaces Craig Harris, who was promoted to editor of the Lebanon Democrat. The newspapers are part of the Kentucky-based, family-owned Paxton Media Group.
Purazrang has worked for PMG for seven years overseeing various publications for the company, including the Franklin Favorite just across the border in Kentucky, of which she remains editor.
She is a Michigan native and a graduate of Columbia College Chicago. She previously worked for Pioneer Press, SociaLife Chicago and NBC Chicago.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with the Portland Leader and the Macon County Times,” Purazrang said. “Both areas are vibrant with many stories to tell and I look forward to getting to know the communities.”
