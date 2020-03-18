As you all know our precious community suffered a major disaster that could have sent many communities reeling, but as Wilson County always does, we all pulled together as one in our time of need and in our normal compassionate and united fashion to help. You all did whatever it took and whatever you could during the most tragic of times to help one another and complete strangers. The humanitarian spirit shown was quite evident in our public servants and citizens and the teamwork has been inspiring, uplifting and downright amazing.
Since this tragic event occurred there has been a complete family spirit of compassion, passion, love and uplifting and I could not be prouder of our county and every citizen and every public servant within every department for all your efforts. During times like this every citizen and public servant from every department and corner of this county is involved in some way helping to comfort and assist our county citizens rebuild our communities and the lives of our friends and neighbors in whatever way needed.
What I have witnessed since this tragedy has been nothing short of amazing and I simply wanted to say thanks to all for your love of others, support, prayers and everything you have done and will do going forward. You all know who you are and as a proud resident myself I am forever thankful and grateful to you.
I would also like to thank all the wonderful counties, cities and people that came to help and all the wonderful people and businesses that sent resources throughout Wilson County and beyond.
Tennessee was named the Volunteer State for a reason and that strong volunteer spirit proudly and strongly remains and always will.
God Bless you all, God Bless Wilson County, God Bless Tennessee and God Bless America.
Kenny Martin is city manager/economic development for the city of Mt. Juliet.
