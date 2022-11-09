Halloween is over for another year, and as always, Portland had no shortage of destinations for the young (or young-at-heart) to trick-or-treat. The Chamber of Commerce events page listed seven locations for Halloween candy-gathering.
However, the king of them all — the one with the greatest attendance, according to Chamber administrator Freda Scott — takes place each year at Richland Park.
“We usually see more than five hundred children at the park for Halloween,” said Richland Park Assistant Director Tammy Groves. “A long time ago, we set up on Main Street, but trick-or-treaters were spilling into the street, and the location began to feel dangerous,” she said. “So many, many years ago we moved it to the park, which is very safe. The park is sealed off, with no cars coming in at all. And all the vendors are required to offer only individually wrapped candy or toys.”
Richland Park invites vendors who wish to hand out candy to set up booths, which can be decorated, and are then judged in a contest for “best site.”
“Normally we have about fifteen vendors, plus or minus,” said Groves. “Most of them are business owners, but they don’t have to be. Any individual can have a booth, decorate it and pass out candy. A lot of them also pass out little toys and of course, it’s an advertising opportunity, where people can provide business cards, too.”
Trick-or-Treat at Richland Park is well-known, and visitors from all over the area show up with their trick-or-treaters. “We see groups from Westmoreland, Gallatin, Franklin — really, from all over the county and beyond. Sometimes a school will bring a club,” said Groves. “And enthusiasm for Halloween is not limited to children anymore,” she added. “Adults show up in costumes that are out of this world. One of our park directors back in the day made a habit of dressing as Mike Meyers. He actually buried his mask every year, so it would have authentic dirt on it. And one year we had a headless horseman show up — on a real horse. It’s really gotten crazy — but in a good way.”
Groves pointed out that the park is surrounded by churches, many of which have their own Trunk-or-Treat events on Halloween. “We don’t think of it as competition,” she said. “We start our event at 5 p.m., so trick-or-treaters can start here and then head off to another one. From a trick-or-treater’s point of view, what’s bad about that?”
Any business or individual wishing to take part in the Richland Park Trick-or-Treat should watch for an announcement on the City of Portland’s website at https://cityofportlandtn.gov/.
After all, it’s not too early to start planning that costume for next year.
