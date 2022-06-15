A heavy workload and adjusting to college life hasn’t deterred Portland’s Emily Rogers from enjoying her first two seasons playing volleyball at Maryville College.
Rogers chose to continue her education at Maryville after being a part of two state championship teams at Portland and a state runner-up trophy.
The decision to attend Maryville College was a good ,Rogers said in a recent interview.
“I thought I wanted to go to the biggest school that would accept me,” Rogers said. “But after touring Maryville College on three separate occasions, I knew that it was the right fit for me. I fell in love with the small, small-knit campus community.”
Rogers is also an outdoorsy person and Maryville College is a short distance from the Great Smoky Mountains.
So far, Rogers has made the adjustment to the college world with relative ease. But it has been stressful at times.
“College wasn’t entirely what I thought it would be,” Rogers said. “It has definitely been stressful at times, but I’ve had a lot of fun along the way. Since I’m a biology major, with a chemistry minor, I take a lot of hard classes and heavy class loads that I didn’t think would challenge me this heavily going into college. But I’m managing fine.”
Time management is always important when someone is a scholar athlete, especially with a heavy workload like Rogers.
“When I started college, I brought a planner because I knew that I would have a very busy schedule,” Rogers said. “But after not using that planner for the entire first semester, I realized that planners may not be my thing. I’ve always been a really big list person, so when I got to college, I would sit down and write a list of everything that I had to do that week with the day it was due and highlight it with a color that corresponded to the day of the week that I was going to sit down and do it.”
A purchase of a Keurig also helped Rogers survive the hectic days of classes and volleyball matches.
“This past school year was a big caffeine year for me,” Rogers said. “I was taking organic chemistry and the team was traveling on a full schedule.”
The speed of the game at the college level wasn’t as big of an adjustment for Rogers as it is for most scholar athletes.
“I would say that the speed of the game increased a little bit, but I had prepared myself well for it,” Rogers said. “I’ve been playing club volleyball since the sixth grade and during high school, we would go to tournaments with teams from all over. In some of those club and tournament games, we were playing huge, Division I level athlete girls. I would say that playing those types of games helped to set me up for success in college even if we did get beat sometimes.”
Rogers saw playing time in 26 matches and had 15 digs sets against Transylvania, Ky. and at Covenant. Rogers also earned a spot on the USA South Academic All-Conference Team
The Lady Scots were division champs in Rogers’ freshman campaign and reached the semifinals in 2021.
Rogers is hoping that Maryville College will take the next step in the 2022 season in a brand new conference.
“This is definitely motivation for us,” Rogers said. “The goal is always to play with everything you’ve got, make it as far as you can, and aim to improve in the next season. We’re also in a whole new conference this season, so we’re excited to see what comes of it.”
Rogers played on the left side defender in high school but was needed on the right side. That required some adjustments.
“It may not sound like a huge, but playing defense on the other side of the court requires a whole new set of angles you have to work with,” Rogers said. “By listening to my coach and taking her direction, I was able to be an asset on the right side. One of the main things I learned from playing college volleyball was the importance of adaptability and taking direction.”
Rogers has some words of advice for up-and-coming scholar athletes looking to take the next step at the college level.
“First, find a method of organizing that works for you,” Rogers said. “Make sure to not only schedule when your assignments are due, but also schedule times for you to sit down and work on them in advance. You are an athlete, but you’re also a student. Don’t psych yourself out. I was nervous during my practices as a freshman. Just realize that everyone there is working toward the same goal, and all you can do is go out there and give it your all. The game is supposed to be fun.”
