Elder Ronnie Armistead, 62, of Lebanon, passed away on May 6, 2023, at his home.
Born Ronald Lee Armistead on Jan. 19, 1961, in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Wallace Lee Armistead and Ruth Overstreet Armistead.
He served in the Tennessee National Guard.
He worked for the Wilson County Road Commission as pipe crew foreman.
After being called into the gospel ministry he was licensed to preach by Grant Missionary Baptist Church in April of 1997. He was later ordained to the full work of the ministry by Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Lebanon, where he served as pastor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Todd Armistead, and his step-mother, Sharon Armistead.
He is survived by: his wife, Barbara White Armistead; two sons, Richard Bentley (Daniell), Jack (Brandy) Schaffner; eight grandchildren, Shelbi (Greg) Frazer, Josie Schaffner, Katelyn Bentley, Kristen Bentley, Celley Bentley, Todd Bentley, Abigail Bennett, Wyatt Bennett; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kelly Ann Armistead.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with James Gibbs officiating. Interment with military honors will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers are his co-workers at the Wilson County Road Commission.
Visitation was held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.