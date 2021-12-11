The Lebanon-based Animal Rescue Corps’ mission to provide emergency rescues for communities that lack resources to address animal abuse requires outside volunteer help at times.
After the ARC rescued 17 dogs from a breeding operation in Lake County, which is a community approximately 80 miles northeast of Memphis, employees from the Royal Canin facility in Lebanon stepped up to volunteer.
Royal Canin is a company considered to be a leader in science-based dog health nutrition. Its team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians have been carving out its place in the animal health industry for more than 50 years.
The ARC responders found a variety of small-breed dogs running loose and living in dilapidated, urine-soaked wood and wire pens that were located outside in the elements. Two young pups, barely two weeks old, were found in a chicken coop. Meanwhile, another newborn puppy, only a day or two old, was found in respiratory distress under a dog house.
According to ARC’s public information officer, Michael Cunningham, “(Due) to the lack of veterinary care and the unsanitary, inhumane living conditions, the dogs were suffering from a range of medical issues.”
That included malnourishment, severe and painful dental disease, extreme matting of the fur, fur loss, skin inflammation, ear infections, eye infections, eye injuries, and both internal and external parasites (such as fleas and ticks).
One of the dogs was suffering from what appears to be a painful eye condition.
ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward explained that Lake County “lacked adequate resources for animal-related issues.”
“I’m so relieved our volunteer was able to secure a surrender and we could be here the next day,” Woodward said.
The planning for the rescue actually began after one ARC volunteer, Kelly Seaton, responded to a tip about this breeder and began working to secure a surrender of the animals.
According to a press release from ARC, the property owner had given away several dogs before moving out of the property and leaving a family member to feed and water the animals.
Seaton subsequently persuaded the owner to surrender the remaining dogs to the ARC.
“I’ve been working to get this surrender for some time,’’ Seaton said. “I’m thrilled these animals are now safe before the cold sets in.”
This rescue, dubbed Operation Holiday Lights, is the organization’s fourth rescue in five weeks, coming on the heels of the removal of 401 animals from a failed Humane Society in Arkansas, 514 dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa, and 44 dogs from an overburdened shelter in Louisiana.
ARC transported the dogs to its operation center, where employees from the Royal Canin plant stepped up and had a team volunteer day at the ARC Rescue Operation Center to help prepare the shelter for the animals coming in.
Each animal received a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and other medical treatments deemed necessary. Once they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue-partner organizations, they will then be adopted out to homes.
For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue-placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups. To donate or volunteer to help these dogs and puppies and other animals in need, visit animalrescuecorps.org.
