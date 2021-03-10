School Menus for Trousdale Elementary, JB Satterfield Middle and Trousdale High Schools on the week of March 15-19 will be:
BreakfastMonday-Tuesday
ES/HS- Cereal; MS- Cinnamon roll, fruit, milk.
Wednesday
ES- Cinnamon roll; MS/HS- Pancake Pup, fruit, milk (MS/HS- CDC & Alt. school only).
Thursday
ES- Sausage biscuit or chicken biscuit; MS/HS- Chicken biscuit; fruit, milk (all schools).
Friday
NO SCHOOL
Lunch
Monday, March 15-Tuesday, March 16
ES- Chicken (popcorn, nuggets or strips), broccoli w/ cheese, fries, macaroni & cheese; MS- Pulled BBQ, fries, baked beans, roll; HS- Philly steak sandwich, fries, carrots w/ Ranch; fruit, milk (all schools).
Wednesday, March 17 (MS/HS- CDC & Alt. school only)
ES- Sandwich; MS- Cheeseburger; HS- Chicken sandwich; chips, carrot sticks w/ Ranch (HS- tomatoes w/ Ranch), V-blend, fruit, milk (all schools).
Thursday, March 18
ES- Beef steak w/ gravy, white beans, mashed potatoes, roll; MS- Pizza, corn on the cob, fries, broccoli w/ Ranch; HS- Beefy mac, green beans, glazed carrots, roll; fruit, milk (all schools).
Friday, March 19
NO SCHOOL
Menu subject to change
