School Menus for Trousdale Elementary, JB Satterfield Middle and Trousdale High Schools on the week of Feb. 15-19 will be:

Breakfast

Monday

NO SCHOOL — PRESIDENTS DAY

Tuesday

ES/HS- Cereal; MS- Cinnamon roll, fruit, milk.

Wednesday

ES- Cinnamon roll; MS/HS- Pancake Pup, fruit, milk (MS/HS- CDC & Alt. school only).

Thursday-Friday

ES- Sausage biscuit or chicken biscuit; MS/HS- Chicken biscuit; fruit, milk (all schools).

L

unch

Monday, Feb. 15

NO SCHOOL — PRESIDENTS DAY

Tuesday, Feb. 16

ES- Chicken (popcorn, nuggets or strips), broccoli w/ cheese, fries, macaroni & cheese; MS- Chicken tenders, green beans, glazed carrots, macaroni & cheese; HS- Pulled BBQ, fries, baked beans, roll; fruit, milk (all schools).

Wednesday, Feb. 17 (MS/HS- CDC & Alt. school only)

ES- Sandwich; MS/HS- Chicken sandwich, chips, carrot sticks w/ Ranch, V-blend, fruit, milk (all schools).

Thursday, Feb. 18- Friday, Feb. 19

ES- Beef steak w/ gravy, white beans, mashed potatoes, roll; MS- Hamburger, baked beans, fries, broccoli w/ Ranch; HS- Beefy mac, green beans, glazed carrots, roll; fruit, milk (all schools).

Menu subject to change

