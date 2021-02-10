School Menus for Trousdale Elementary, JB Satterfield Middle and Trousdale High Schools on the week of Feb. 15-19 will be:
Breakfast
Monday
NO SCHOOL — PRESIDENTS DAY
Tuesday
ES/HS- Cereal; MS- Cinnamon roll, fruit, milk.
Wednesday
ES- Cinnamon roll; MS/HS- Pancake Pup, fruit, milk (MS/HS- CDC & Alt. school only).
Thursday-Friday
ES- Sausage biscuit or chicken biscuit; MS/HS- Chicken biscuit; fruit, milk (all schools).
L
unch
Monday, Feb. 15
NO SCHOOL — PRESIDENTS DAY
Tuesday, Feb. 16
ES- Chicken (popcorn, nuggets or strips), broccoli w/ cheese, fries, macaroni & cheese; MS- Chicken tenders, green beans, glazed carrots, macaroni & cheese; HS- Pulled BBQ, fries, baked beans, roll; fruit, milk (all schools).
Wednesday, Feb. 17 (MS/HS- CDC & Alt. school only)
ES- Sandwich; MS/HS- Chicken sandwich, chips, carrot sticks w/ Ranch, V-blend, fruit, milk (all schools).
Thursday, Feb. 18- Friday, Feb. 19
ES- Beef steak w/ gravy, white beans, mashed potatoes, roll; MS- Hamburger, baked beans, fries, broccoli w/ Ranch; HS- Beefy mac, green beans, glazed carrots, roll; fruit, milk (all schools).
Menu subject to change
