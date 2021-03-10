Editor’s Note: The following are suspects booked in the Trousdale County jail during the specified timeframe. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.{/span}
March 1Brittany P. Bergdorf, 27, of Lafayette, was charged with criminal trespass by Deputy Wesley Taylor. Bergdorf was released without bond and General Sessions court date was set for May 14.{/span}
Jennifer Arnette Carter, 40, of Hartsville, was charged with theft of property by Deputy Troy Calhoun. Carter was released on her own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for May 14.
Christopher Lee King, 31, of Hartsville, was charged with theft of property by Deputy Troy Calhoun. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for May 14.
Michael Brian Byrn, 45, of Bethpage, was charged with domestic assault by Deputy Tony Wrinkle. Bond was set for $2,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 14.
Jimmy Davis Satterfield, 53, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication by Deputy Clint Friar. Bond was set for $500 and General Sessions court date was set for May 14.
March 2
Thomas Franklin Gregory, 61, of Westmoreland, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal impersonation by Deputy Parker Thomas. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for April 16.
March 3
Mary Ellen Lewis, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, probation violation by Deputy Travis Blair. No bond was set and General Sessions court dates were set for March 5 and June 1.{/span}
Ricky Gail Presley, 59, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI, driving on suspended license by Deputy Wesley Taylor. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for April 23.
Jimmy Davis Satterfield, 53, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication by Deputy Wesley Taylor. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for April 23.
March 5
Amanda Kate Bridges, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with simple possession, drivers license revoked/suspend/canceled, unlawful drug paraphernalia by THP Trooper Cothron. Bond was set for $5,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 14.{/span}
Jonathan Eric Harper, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with sexual battery by authority figure, rape by TBI’s Reilly Gray. Bond was set for $100,000 and General Sessions court date was set for March 12.
Marty Theodore Marion, 49, of Hartsville, was charged with assault by Deputy Brad Basford. Marion was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 28.
Terry Allen Chandler, 28, of Portland, was charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia by Deputy Daniel Gunter. Chandler was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 28.
Brandy Marie Rollin, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with meth mfr/del/sell/poss by Deputy Daniel Gunter. Rollin was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 28.
March 6
Rafael Marconi Ramirez, 35, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI, driving on revoked license by Deputy Travis Blair. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for June 11.
Cedric Ramon Hillmonger, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with child abuse, domestic assault by Deputy Clint Friar. Bond was set for $30,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 28.
March 7
Christian David Layman, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on revoked license-fourth by THP Trooper Cothron. Bond was set for $5,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 14.{/span}
Lucas Cole James, 22, of Bethpage, was charged with domestic assault license by Deputy James Pattie. Bond was set for $1,500 and General Sessions court date was set for June 11.
