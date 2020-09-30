Editor’s Note: The following are suspects booked in the Trousdale County jail during the specified timeframe. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 23Rodrikus Jamal Smith, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault by Deputy David Morgan. Bond was set for $5,000 and General Sessions court date was set for Nov. 13.
Sept. 25
Kaitlynn Mariah Andrews, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear by Deputy Wesley Taylor. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for Nov. 13.
Richard Frances Burgess III, 40, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug without prescription by Deputy Wesley Taylor. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for Nov. 13.
Charles Elvis Milliken, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with driving on suspended license, simple possession by Deputy Daniel Gunter. Bond was set for $2,000 and General Sessions court date was set for Dec. 11.
Patricia Mari Rasch, 47, of Hartsville, was charged with parole violation by Deputy Wesley Taylor. No bond was set and no General Sessions court date was set at press time.
Sept. 26Jessie Lee Dickens, 50, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear, criminal trespass by Deputy Brad Basford. Dickens was released on his own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for Nov. 13.
Taylor Nicole Sheehan, 27, of Bethpage, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest by foot, evading arrest by motor vehicle by Deputy Jesse Gentry. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for Nov. 20.
Sept. 27Sarah Grace Johnson, 22, of Bethpage, was charged with probation violation by Deputy David Harris. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for Nov. 27.
