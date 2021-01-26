A big change is coming to the organization known as Sherry’s Run.
While the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk Event is held on the second Saturday of each September, the team works throughout the year to provide hope to those battling cancer in our community by offering financial assistance with everyday needs. In order to better reflect this important work carried out on a year-round basis, the organization has begun operating under the name Sherry’s Hope.
“With the outstanding support we receive from our community, we have been blessed with the opportunity to become so much more than a run,” said executive board member Scott Jasper. “It is our prayer that Sherry’s Hope will embody the hope that comes from shared burdens.”
Though the organization is undergoing a name change, this will not affect the assistance offered to those in the community who are facing cancer. It is the hope of the board and staff that the change will bring awareness to the year-round ministry made possible by the support from the generous donors and run participants.
“It has been amazing to watch this organization blossom from a small run into the non-profit organization that it is today. We are truly blessed and so thankful for our supporters,” said staff member Corrie Cluck, who also participated in the very first run held in memory of Sherry Whitaker. “Healing begins with hope and this community provides that hope to so many.”
The event the community has come to cherish will continue on as the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk Event to benefit Sherry’s Hope.
“The run will continue every second Saturday in September as normal and will be an important fundraiser for the work carried out by the Sherry’s Hope organization,” said Jasper, who also serves as race director for the 5K event. Although participants and organizers alike missed the community solidarity and fellowship for the 2020 run, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 crisis, they look ahead to this year’s run which is scheduled to be held on Sept. 11 this year.
In addition to financial support, the nonprofit also hosts monthly support group meetings. For more information about Sherry’s Hope programs or if you or someone you know is undergoing cancer treatment and in need of assistance, please call 615-925-9932. For general information regarding Sherry’s Hope, please call 615-925-2592.
— Submitted to the Democrat
