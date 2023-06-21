The Simpson County Grand Jury met in session on the 14th day of June 2023 and returned into open court indictments against the following individuals:
Wilson B. Williams Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substances, 2nd Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); and Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Hydrocodone)
Jeremy A. Rowe - Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Louis I. McLerran - Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO; and Stalking, 1st Degree
Robert H. Bailey, Jr. - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
Madason D. Minchey - Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree
Terry D. Perdue - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
Justin G. Freeman - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
Jody B. Brown - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense
Cayla M. Brown - Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jody B. Brown - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense (< 2 GMS Methamphetamine); and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Joseph A. Gosnell - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree
Justin W. Hammock - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Jamie A. Johnson - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine)
Justin W. Hammock - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
Danny G. Williams Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Brian J. Dix - Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Hydrocodone); Possession of Marijuana; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Richard A. Myers - Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Rachael E. Peak - Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Gladys S. Fitzgerald - Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Albert M. Spitzer, III - Burglary, 3rd Degree; and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition ($1,000<$10,000)
Jason S. Grimes - Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
Daniel J. White - Arson, 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (5 counts); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; and Tampering with Physical Evidence
Paul A. Yates - Rear License Not Illuminated; Careless Driving; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Operating a Motor Vehicle/Motorcycle Functioning without an Ignition Interlock Device; Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 4th or >; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd Offense; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Brian J. Dix - Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Jeffrey S. Hicks - Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (
Victoria D. Johnson - Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Kody L. Castleberry - Leaving the Scene of an Accident — Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, and Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Mr. Morgan would like to take the time to thank the individuals serving on the Grand Jury for their taking time from their busy schedules in order to perform their duties on the Grand Jury for the citizens of Simpson County. The Grand Jurors’ employers are to be commended for allowing them to serve in this capacity.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictment in open court to the Circuit Judge; they are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.