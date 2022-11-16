If the term “social media” had appeared during my grandparents’ generation, what do you suppose it would have meant to them? Certainly not buttons to push, screens to view, nor a voice in the palm of the hand.
Granted that our ancestors understood the meaning of media as communication with one another, their first assumption probably would have been a community gathering, socializing after church service, or just sitting in a swing or cane rocker on a neighbor’s front porch.
So did wheat threshings, house raisings, sharing labor at harvest time, canning peaches, and all sorts of work projects would bring along with them good communication.
Attending a one-room school’s event was not an end in itself. Neither was a trip to the flour mill nor waiting in the crowd for the tobacco sales chants to begin at the warehouse. You talked to others who were around.
“Paid” communication took place by means of a one-cent stamp on a postcard. If you wrote more and put the pages in a sealed envelope, the postage was up to three cents by the time my puppy dog and I would take my grandmother’s letters all the way out the dirt road to the pike and put them in the mailbox for the mail carrier to pick up. A century before that, important rush mail was delivered by pony express. Riders exchanged mail along a planned route or mounted a fresh horse for themselves at a stop and took it all the way. Troublesome cars that required gas to make them run had not yet been invented. Short distance communication was taken care of by a holler across the hollow. The sound of blowing you fists would carry farther, if you could do that, to notify the kids that it was time to come home before it got dark.
Many families had a big dinner bell that hung on a post in the backyard. When midday dinner was ready to put on the table, the bell was rung to let the men in the field know that it was time to eat. The dinner bell was also used to sound an alarm. If we heard one ringing long and loud at another time of the day, everyone who heard it would come running.
There would be an emergency of fire, an accident, or some crisis where help was needed. The hardest punishment we got from our parents would be administered to any of us children who defied the rules and rang the bell at an odd time and falsely alarmed the community.
Social media entered a whole new era when the party-line telephones that hung on the wall were invented. Several customers were hooked to the same line and were assigned their own number of long, short, or a combination of rings. When you picked up the receiver for your ring, you could expect to hear other receivers being picked up to listen in to your conversation.
Radio, television, and now “modern technology” have made communication a governing force instead of a simple tool.
Miraculous.
And sometimes scary.
