Lost to Lausanne 15-44
Defeated Kirby 15-2
Defeated Kingsbury 41-6
Defeated Ridgeway 21-20
Defeated Dyer County 35-27
Defeated Memphis Central 20-14
Lost to Munford 20-31
Defeated Memphis Overton 28-6
Defeated Brighton 35-13
Playoff History (5-7)
2011- Lost to Brighton 18-21
2012-Defeated Houston 28-13
Lost to Whitehaven 0-54
2013-Defeated Collierville 55-25
Lost to Memphis Central 7-26
2015-Lost to Centennial 14-20
2017-Defeated Northeast 35-28
Lost to Brighton 48-49
2018-Defeated Clarksville 28-27
Lost to Kirby 34-36
2019-Defeated Kenwood 55-13
Lost to Dyer County 7-34
