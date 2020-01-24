Another player from the city of Hopkinsville has officially signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level.
Christian County baseball senior Layton Stallons put pen to paper Friday afternoon in the Christian County media, signing his NLI to play baseball at Brescia University.
Stallons said he wanted to make his college decision before he started his senior season with the Colonels so he could focus on the baseball season ahead.
“It’s a sigh of relief,” Stallons said. “It’s not something that I have to worry about (and) it’s another thing off my shoulders so I can focus on the season. That’s my main focus.”
The swiss-army knife-like player for Christian County has made an impact for the Colonels at many different positions throughout his high school career.
County head coach Trey Wheeler said Stallons’ versatility on the field makes for a leg up when fighting for playing time at the next level.
“I think it’s definitely an advantage,” Wheeler said. “Anytime you go into a situation where you don’t know if you’re going to get any playing time, and you never know. They may recruit and he may go up there thinking he wants to play third, and they may have three third baseman. Him being able to say, ‘I can play outfield, I can play second,’ it’s just a huge advantage to be able to play multiple positions.”
Wheeler has seen a fair share of Christian County players do exactly what Stallons is now set to do since becoming a coach. Having been in this situation himself, he said it’s always good to see a player continue playing at the collegiate level.
“For me personally, it means a ton because I know being on that level at one time I know how much fun it is and the experience that he’s going to have,” Wheeler said. “For our program, it’s huge that every year we’re trying to put as many kids in college — — not only for sports. We stress academics here at Christian County, and Layton has done a great job with that as well.”
Brescia was the perfect fit according to Stallons. He said he wanted to go somewhere that was smaller in size and gave him the chance to play the sport he loves at the next level.
“It was a small school; I like small schools,” Stallons said. “I didn’t want to go somewhere big. They offered me a scholarship to play baseball and that’s all I want to do, continue my career.”
But before Stallons can officially become a Bearcat, he has to finish his career as a Colonel. With this weight off his shoulders, Wheeler expects big things from his senior.
“I expect for him to be great,” Wheeler said. “He has worked really hard, he’s done things the right way — he’s earned this. It’s something where I think there’s a little bit of momentum he’ll be able to carry over.”
Stallons just wants to improve in all facets this season and continue to prepare for college baseball.
“I just want to be the overall player that I can be,” Stallons said.” Playing multiple positions is something I take pride in. Just being able to be versatile and play every position.”
