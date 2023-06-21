The Portland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Meadow Lane at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect in the shootings, Jonathan Shrum, was no longer on the scene. The two victims were both taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.
At 9 p.m., the Portland Police Department put on its Facebook page that a shooting investigation was underway in the Meadows Lane area, a large police emergency presence was expected, and the suspect has been identified but was not in the area anymore. “Police have the persons location and are working on apprehending them. There is no threat to the public.”
The Portland Police went looking for Shrum with requested help from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, Shrum went to his home in the Westmoreland. Upon arrival at the residence, police were unable to get Shrum to come out of the residence.
According to reports, the Sumner County Emergency Response Team and the Sumner County Negotiators Team were called to the scene to attempt to negotiate with and apprehend Shrum. Shrum cut off all communication with law enforcement. When officials made their way into the home, Shrum was found to have taken his own life.
The Portland Police Department thanked the community for its support and patience during time of the initial investigation and said that more details would soon follow.
