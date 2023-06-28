An administrative law judge has rejected plans by Vanderbilt University Medical Center to establish a new Rutherford County hospital, siding with a trio of competing inpatient facilities already operating in and around the fast-growing suburban county.
The high-stakes battle to build a new 42-bed hospital has been ongoing since 2020. Last December, the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency approved a certificate of need for Vanderbilt to build the new facility on 80 acres it already owns in Murfreesboro, with a tentative opening date in 2026.
Two Rutherford County hospitals — Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center — along with nearby Williamson Medical Center appealed the decision. And in a ruling released earlier this month, a state judge sided with the three hospitals in concluding that Vanderbilt had failed to show the need for a new facility.
The judge noted that all of the hospitals in operation provide quality care, none of the hospitals was near capacity, all Rutherford County residents have “reasonable access to care” and that Vanderbilt was not seeking to provide services to underserved population groups — all criteria that state may use to approve a new hospital.
The judge dismissed scores of affidavits submitted by local physicians in support of Vanderbilt’s proposed hospital, noting that the granting or denial of approval was “not a popularity context based on a number of signatures or affidavits.” The judge also noted many of the physicians who wrote in support of Vanderbilt had a “shocking lack of knowledge” about services already available to their patients at hospitals in their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.