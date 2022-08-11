There were a few pivotal local races in the county election Aug. 4, and several others that were uncontested, such as the race for Macon County mayor, where Steve Jones retains his position.
The voters placed confidence in Republican challenger Joey Wilburn at 58% over incumbent Sheriff Mark Gammons, who ran as an independent, at 41% in a closely watched race.
Greg Traylor won the race for General Sessions judge with 62.89% (3,216). The other candidates were Andrew Stanford 27.26% (1,394) and Lisa C. Cothron 9.82% (502).
The race for County Commissioner District 2 was another close race with Mike Jenkins receiving 37% of the vote, Keith Newberry 31% and Zachary W. White 30%. In District 4, Billy Wilmore received 37% over Justin Dyer’s 35% for another close race. In District 7, Barry King won 51% of the vote, with Jeffery Hughes had 48%.
School board in District 1 and 2 was won by Wayne Marsh at 51% over Bobby Likens at 47%. The remaining school board seats were won by Michael Cothron and Dale Hix.
All of the judges for the Supreme Court at Large, the Court of Appeals divisions, and the Court of Appeals Criminal divisions were retained by the voters.
SELECTED RESULTS
State vote totals for state races
- State House of Representatives District 38 — Kelly T. Keisling (9,730)
- State Executive Committeeman District 12 — Ben Gann (22,423)
- State Executive Committeewoman District 12 — Elizabeth “Liz” Holiway (22,654)
- Chancellor 15th Judicial District — C.K. Smith (23,347)
- Circuit Court Judge Division I 15th Judicial District — Clara Byrd (23,502)
- Criminal Court Judge 15th Judicial District — Brody Kane (23,760)
- District Attorney General 15th Judicial District — Jason Lawson (22,868)
- Circuit Court Judge Division II 15th Judicial District — Michael Collins (22,861)
- Public Defender 15th Judicial District — Shelley Thompson Gardner (21,844)
- County Mayor — Steve Jones 99.64% (4,159)
- County Commissioner District 2 — Mike Jenkins 37.68% (396); Keith Newberry 31.68% (333); Zachary W White 30.64% (322)
- County Commissioner District 1 — Phillip Snow 62.65% (364); Todd Gentry 37.35% (217)
- County Commissioner District 3 — Benton Bartley 34.10% (282); Ethan Flippin 27.21% (225); Charles (Chop) Porter 18.74% (155); Kipp West 19.95% (165)
- County Commissioner District 4 — Billy A Wilmore 37.52% (248); Justin Dyer 35.55% (235); Michelle Phillips 26.93% (178)
- County Commissioner District 5 — Barry Marshall 43.26% (167); Dan Hill 32.64% (126); Kenneth White 24.09% (93)
- County Commissioner District 6 — Michael Slayton 55.69% (225); Tony Wix 43.81% (177)
- County Commissioner District 7 — Barry King 51.86% (348); Jeffery Hughes 48.14% (323)
- County Commissioner District 8 — Kyle Petty 54.64% (383); Bobby Ray King 45.08% (316)
- County Commissioner District 9 — Wendell T. Jones 56.68% (331); Jarhea Wilmore 42.98% (251)
- County Commissioner District 10 — Helen Hesson 56.14% (215); Larry West 43.86% (168)
- County Trustee — Kim Bohanan Parks 99.89% (4467)
- General Sessions Judge — Greg Taylor 62.89% (3,216); Andrew Stanford 27.26% (1,394); Lisa C. Cothron 9.82% (502)
- County Clerk — Connie Blackwell 99.98% (4,484)
- Sheriff — Joseph “Joey” Wilburn 58.74% (3,109); Mark Gammons 41.19% (2,180)
- Register of Deeds — Cynthia Jones 99.93% (4,498)
- Circuit Court Clerk — Rick Gann 99.84% (4,507)
- School Board District 1 & 2 — Wayne Marsh 51.97% (606); Bobby Likens 47.77% (557)
- School Board District 3 & 4 — Michael G. Cothron 99.54% (860)
- School Board District 9 & 10 (Unexpired Term) — Dale Hix 99.71% (682)
- Constable District 1 and 2 — Jason Bohanan 49.70% (571); Bradley Bray 31.42% (361); Sammy Morgan 18.71% (215)
- Constable District 3 and 4 — Charles (Tom) Dallas 99.28% (828)
- Constable District 5 and 6 — Garrett Tucker 62.23% (351); John L. David 37.41% (211)
- Constable District 7 and 8 — Write-in Tony Gregory was the winner (14).
- Constable District 9 and 10 — Daniel Cothron 99.82% (579)
