Valerie Suddarth fell in love with Portland two years ago, when she attended her first Strawberry Festival. Portland has fallen in love right back, so much so, that Valerie was chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshal.
Valerie, who turns eighteen in May, is a junior at Gallatin High School but spends as much time as possible in Portland. Cristy, her mother, explained. “After that first Strawberry Festival, Valerie decided to befriend all people and things connected with Portland. It started with Patch, the Strawberry Festival Mascot. She followed Patch around the whole first year, and last year she and Patch hung out together a lot.”
Valerie’s relationship with Patch led to her being a regular presence at the Chamber of Commerce office, and she became quite close with all the staff members there. “We met Valerie about two years ago through her love for Patch, the festival mascot,” said Kristen Daughtry, Chamber Event Director. “She comes and visits us on her birthday, and she sends us pictures and videos, telling us how much she loves us. She’s our Super Fan. We love Valerie and are so proud to have her as our Marshal this year.”
Valerie’s enthusiasm was not limited to the Strawberry Festival — It was for everything happening in Portland. Since that first Strawberry Festival, she has attended as many Portland events as she possibly could, such as the summer concert series, the fall festival, and the Christmas tree lighting and parade.
“Valerie is autistic,” said Cristy matter-of-factly, “so I drive her to Portland, or my mother, Bernice Hall, or my aunt, Jean Law. We bring her to Portland as often as we can — like on her birthday, or for the Strawberry Festival. And we came to the Chamber office so she could bring the ladies Christmas treats. She says she has a lot of friends in Portland.”
Valerie’s love affair with Portland was not something her mother saw coming — it was a bit of a surprise. “The only thing I can attribute it to is the fact that my father, Farris Hall was born and raised in Portland,” Cristy said. “But Valerie never met my dad.”
Valerie was born in Russia and adopted by Chris and Cristy Suddarth when she was 17 months old. “My father passed away before we got Valerie, so she never met her grandfather.” But Cristy speculates that on some unseen level, Valerie’s love of Portland is linked to her grandfather, who spent his entire life in Portland.
Valerie is intensely loyal to relationships. “When Valerie makes a friend, she makes a friend forever,” her mother remarked. “You can see this with Patch. Valerie is drawn to all the mascots in Portland but especially Patch. Patch has so much influence on her that when her boyfriend invited her to Prom, he asked Patch to present Valerie with a poster, which read, “Will you go to PROM with WADE?”
When Valerie is not visiting Portland, she is a member of the Gallatin High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) and loves animals — at the moment, cows. Again, when Valerie launches into studying something, she’s all in. “She’s doing an intensive study of cows right now,” said Christy. “She can tell you everything about the different breeds, which ones are beef cows and which ones are dairy.”
It is a tribute to Valerie’s charisma that she has made herself something of an icon in Portland and will be quite recognizable as she leads off the parade as Grand Marshal. She’s honored by the position, but also thrilled at the opportunity to meet more people from Portland.
This is how Grand Marshal Valerie Suddarth sees it: the more Portland there is in her life, the better she likes it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.