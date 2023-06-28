Sumner Regional Medical Center today published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of the Sumner County region as part of its mission of making communities healthier®.
“For nearly 65 years, Sumner Regional Medical Center has been proud to call Gallatin our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Rod Harkleroad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sumner Regional Medical Center. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible — both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
Sumner Regional Medical Center’s 2022 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2022, Sumner regional Medical Center added 106 providers in pediatrics, pathology, anesthesiology, radiation oncology, neurology, internal and emergency medicine, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, dermatology and more; and made nearly $2 million in capital improvements.
Additionally, Sumner Regional Medical Center provided uncompensated care totaling more than $62.5 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
Sumner Regional Medical Center is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice, and employees want to work. In 2022, the hospital distributed more than $85,050,546 in salaries, wages and benefits for its approximately 970 employees, while contributing more than $255,509 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.
Last year, the organization paid $13,701,469 in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region. Impactful support was provided to the United Way, Gallatin Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation, Volunteer State Community College, Sumner Academy’s Read-a-thon, Walk Across Sumner, and Main Street Festival just to name a few.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible,“ says Harkleroad. “As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”
Sumner Regional Medical Center’s 2022 community benefit report is available at MySumnerMedical.com/CBR.
Sumner Regional Medical Center is a progressive 167-bed acute care facility in Gallatin, Tennessee. It is the flagship hospital of HighPoint Health System and offers a wide range of services including emergency, diagnostic, surgical, women’s, pediatric and rehabilitative services. The hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and features an accredited Chest Pain Center, Certified Primary Stroke Center, Level III Trauma Center and an accredited Cancer Center. For more information about Sumner Regional Medical Center, visit MySumnerMedical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.