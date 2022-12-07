On the first day of December, citizens of Portland and surrounding areas gathered at Portland’s City Hall to witness the swearing-in of the newly-elected Mayor and Board of Aldermen.
City Recorder Patricia Keen led each official individually in reciting the oath of office. In order of appearance, the aldermen sworn in were Mike Hall, Drew Jennings, Megann Thompson, and LaToya Holcomb. Mayor Mike Callis was the last to take the oath of office.
In the oath, the officials swore, “To support the Constitution of the United States and the State of Tennessee, to follow the charter and ordinances of the City of Portland, to demean themselves in their official capacities faithfully and honestly and with due regard for the welfare of the City of Portland to the best of their ability.”
Callis, as well as council members Hall, Jennings, and Thompson won reelection, having served terms that ended in November. Holcomb won the newly-available seat on the council and will be serving her first term.
There are seven members on the council in totality, with Penny Barnes, Jody McDowell, and Brian Woodall serving terms that will end in 2024.
After the swearing-in, the new officials mingled with the public, making themselves available for photos with family and friends.
