Teacher of PE and coach of boys baseball
Hudson’s interest in coaching began early. Like most kids, he loved the game, the team spirit with fellow players, and the ability to turn that into a career was a dream of his.
He attended college at Volunteer State Community College, and then to Tennessee State where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree. Then he proceeded on to get his teaching credentials.
“With my education, I was able to teach physical education at the elementary school level. With my ultimate goal, it was to be a coach. I was able to get a good background in teaching at physical education that later turned into teaching and coaching baseball at the high school level,” Hudson said.
Despite the ability to coach young men on the baseball field, he had a harder time coaching his canine friend, Snoop. A half shorkie and half miniature pincher.
A student’s family had puppies and Hudson decided to adopt one of them.
“It was quite the adventure for Snoop,” Hudson said. “The student put the pup in the pocket of her coat, and made it through a bus ride, and into the school without being detected.”
Hudson continued, “Ever since that day, Snoop has been a constant companion. But, he is guilty of trying to get out and run the neighborhood. I’m still coaching him — it may never end.”
