Cayley Tuck is a teacher at Red Boiling Springs Elementary School.
“I was helping a student with a math problem when I was a senior in service learning. As we were discussing this math problem, I saw his light bulb come on, and I knew then teaching is what I wanted to do. I built my career goals through college to be able to teach an elementary class, such as 4th grade. I am happy to teach this group of young men and women.
“The best moments of my day are when my students first come in and we get to just talk. We share about our lives and personal interests such as sports. During the day when I see them working together as a team to solve problems, and at the end of the day when they tell me they love me, and I tell them the same. They all like to think of me as an older sibling or ‘cool aunt’ as some say. I love that my class is like a family to me.
“The best things I have heard are all the I love yous at the end of the day. I feel lucky as well as I get to hear students say ‘I hope I get you next year’ comments from younger students at the school.
Something my students may not know is that I made it into the 1,000 point club in basketball while in high school at Red Boiling Springs.”
