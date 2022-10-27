Kelly Blackwood is a theatrical arts instructor at Macon County High School. She is currently working with students on The Addams Family Musical, with the opening performance that started on Oct. 20.
This week will be their final show this 2022 season.
The students Blackwood has been coaching for the musical, are high school age and a few younger students as well. Blackwood believes in teaching these younger-aged children as a start to their possible career choice or get them ready or allow them the skills they may need as a speaker at a conference, leading heads of industry without the stage fright, and much more.
Blackwood enjoys teaching, “and my favorite part is getting to know my students and trying to be a positive influence for them. We have such amazing students and getting to be a part of their lives brings me so much joy.
“I have exceptional moments with my students every day. Any time I see them succeed, I get to share that with them. It is truly a gift to watch them grow and progress,” Blackwood said.
Blackwood is from the area, and knows how well it is to give this back to the community he loves.
From her school days, her favorite moments were cheering on Friday nights during football season, listening to her coach during track practice, and rehearsing in the afternoons in the back of the auditorium.
“I cherish all these memories,” Blackwood said.
A most unforgettable moment when she was younger was at a dance recital.
“I was working on a routine with my partner. It was a routine to the Andy Griffith theme music,” she said. “At the last minute, my partner was too nervous and backed out. I had to go on stage by myself and complete the routine holding a fishing pole.”
Moments like these were the reason Blackwood came back to Lafayette, and to share what she loves with her community.
