On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a small group of fascinated citizens toured Temple Theater, located at 109 N. Russell Street, a renovation in progress now nearing a completion date. The Temple Theater restoration project was begun by the Portland Preservation Foundation in 2012 and is close to the hearts of many Portland citizens.
Retired County Commissioner Billy Geminden and Preservation Foundation Board member elaborated on the progress. “The seats were delivered today,” he said. “This is an exciting point in this project. We actually purchased them several years ago. They were nice and old—just what we wanted, but they had to be fully restored. That process is finally finished, and they have now been delivered.”
Having Temple Theatre open for Christmas has long been a dream of the Preservation Board, Geminden explained. “We may not make it even yet,” he said, “but the seats are here, the floor covering will be installed the end of November and the carpeting goes down in early December. So there’s a chance.”
Fellow board member and architect Kenneth Brewer confirmed that opinion. “I think there’s a very good possibility that it will be completed by Christmas,” he stated.
The restoration of Temple Theatre was one of the first projects of the Portland Preservation Foundation. In the summer of 2012, soon after the group formed, Temple Theatre became available for purchase. The Preservation Foundation decided to commit to its purchase and renovation.
The project unfolded in two parts. One side of the theatre, containing an authentically 1940’s-style lobby, complete with concession stand and Victrola, is finished and has been open for almost two years. Adjacent to the lobby is an interior room known colloquially as “The Ballroom,” gorgeously decorated and housing a nine-foot grand piano.
“The Ballroom does not have a stage. The completed theatre will have one, though, and a retractable screen and movie projector,” said Gemeinden. “We want it to function a lot like it did in 1939 — when it was a venue for movies, and its stage was used for live theater and musical performances. We’ll be able to host all kinds of entertainment for the Portland citizens.”
In 1939, The Temple Theatre was reported to be one of the best small theaters in the state of Tennessee, with all the modern conveniences. It not only showed current movies but featured live performances by Grand Old Opry stars.
Brewer, who restores pianos, was intricately involved in designing the open side of the theater. “The completed side of Temple Theatre is basically the service area — a lobby with a vintage concession stand. If you take a look at the attention to detail on that side, you’ll get an idea of what the completed theater will be like.”
Brewer said that the interior room — The Ballroom — is really a banquet room or meeting room. “But it’s probably the most elegant one you’ll ever eat in. It has federal-style window frames, a style popular around 1800 to 1840. Each window has space for thirteen panes, representing the original thirteen colonies. Because the windows are not positioned to look outside, we used mirrors as panes, which creates a rich feel.”
The grand piano in The Ballroom was restored by Brewer. “It’s a gorgeous instrument, but very unusual. It’s German made, with the typical square legs, but they kept that curly, French music stand.”
Brewer said that since its opening, The Ballroom has been rented several times for dinners, birthday parties, and at least one piano recital, and according to the Portland Economic Development Newsletter, Dorman Products held training sessions in the location in October. In addition, the Rotary Club holds its regular lunches there.
At the time of this writing, the Preservation Society was greatly anticipating the Portland High School Chorus concert on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6 p,m.
“I heard them rehearsing,” said Brewer, “and I was just overwhelmed at how great it sounded. The acoustics are truly glorious.”
Tara Kerrick, Portland High School choral director, echoed the sentiment. “Acoustics. That’s the main reason I decided to hold the concert in The Ballroom. It’s kind of unusual to have your group perform off-campus, but I did it because the sound in the room is so rich — and of course, the room itself is gorgeous.”
The Temple Ballroom facility is available for rental, but, said Brewer, “we donated it to the high school for the chorus concert. One of the missions of the Temple Theater Preservation group is to enhance and assist the arts in our town, and we’re excited about seeing this come to fruition.”
Support for the project is an ongoing need, but one the community has responded to.
For instance, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., “A Night of Improv Comedy” will be held at the Southern Occasions Event Center by Grant Collins and the Strawberry Picker Players, with proceeds going to the Temple Theatre Project.
For information about renting the facility, contact Drew Jennings at 615-957-5702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.