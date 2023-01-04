Born in Jackson, Miss., Drew Jennings was transplanted to Middle Tennessee by his parents as a two-year-old and has been firmly grounded in the area ever since. After graduating from Portland High School in 2007, Jennings attended Cumberland University in Lebanon, where he met his wife, Jaclyn, whom he married in 2011. “Our wedding was on Jan. 1, 2011,” said Jennings. “That’s 1/1/11 — a date I probably won’t forget.”
Jennings is the Assistant Vice President and Commercial Lender at The Farmers Bank. He began his banking career while in college. “I started as a teller, working with Cumberland Bank. It was a great college job — working summers and winter breaks — kind of like an intern program. The job got me interested in banking, and I moved over to The Farmers Bank my senior year in college.”
Jennings completed a management trainee program with Farmers and became a lender about six months after that. “I’ve been lending money ever since,” he said.
Eight years ago, Jennings was invited to join the Portland Historic Preservation Board. He recalled that the board had recently purchased the vacant Temple Theatre Building and was beginning to make plans for its restoration. “They had completed the work on the Moye-Greene House and were all very committed to the whole downtown Portland restoration project. But since they were taking on another huge project, they decided they also needed to expand the board. I don’t know if they even realized this at the time, but I’m a huge history buff. I minored in history in college. So, I was pleased to be invited.”
It did seem to be a match made in heaven. At that point, Jennings was involved in chamber activities (he was named Portland Chamber Ambassador of the Year in 2013) and had attended Leadership Sumner and Leadership Tennessee programs. In early 2014, a city council member moved out of the city limits, creating a vacancy. Jennings submitted his name and was selected by a vote of the council members. He then ran and won the seat in November’s election. “I just completed my third term on the council,” said Jennings, “and served one term as vice mayor.”
At this point in his life, Jennings is striving to focus his energy on a few areas. “We have a daughter now — Charleigh Kay — and I also teach Sunday School and sit on the finance committee at the First Baptist Church.”
In the past, he said, he tended to join everything. “I’m actually trying to slow down a little bit. My priorities now are family, church, work, the city council, and the preservation foundation. I don’t want to be a jack of all trades and a master of none.”
The work on the Temple Theater project has been very satisfying. Jennings holds up a huge file folder devoted to his work on the project. “The preservation board was able to buy the old theater building at a really low price, somewhere around $70,000. But what they bought was just a raw, old, vacant glass plant in two parts, with a wall right down the middle,” said Jennings. “We had to remove the concrete because one side needs to have a sloped floor for the theatre, and the other needed to be flat, which it wasn’t. So the concrete had to be removed.”
Jennings said that a very early decision was to complete the two sides of the theatre separately. “With that wall down the middle, it made sense structurally, and I think it makes great sense financially,” said Jennings. “To run a theater you need a concession stand, a ticket booth, bathrooms, and there was a nice, sizeable room in the back that could be a banquet room. We decided to restore that side of the building first. Then we could use that side of the building, and let it start making some money while we worked on the other side.”
This vision came to pass, and the “ballroom” side of the Temple Theatre has been in use for more than two years, with Jennings running the business side of the facility. “It’s a great space for a lot of purposes,” said Jennings, “as long as people understand its size. The maximum capacity with the occupants standing is 70 to 80 people, and with the occupants seated, it holds 40 to 50. But that’s a very popular size, and we’ve already rented it quite a bit. Last weekend there was a wedding reception in the room, and in May, we’ll be booked every weekend for graduation parties.”
Jennings looks back at the 10-year process of restoring the theatre side with a bit of awe. “It takes a lot of patience to bring one of these restoration projects to completion. There were seasons when the place just stood there, with nothing happening. But then we’d host an event and raise $10,000 or $15,000, which is phenomenal. But when you’re looking at half a million or a million dollars for a project, it’s like, what one, single thing can we pay for?”
Jennings noted that each board member brought his or her expertise to bear. “Many people have worked on the Temple Theatre project. The Collins family donated the theatre floor and put in the balcony. Ken Wilbur did all the electrical work, and Kenneth Brewer has done an incredible amount of handwork. Denise Geminden kept grants coming in and got us to think about using the completed side as a location for training. And, I know this theatre restoration has been like a full-time job for Billy Geminden. He is
ready to see it open, so he can go back to farming.”
The date is now at hand. Temple Theatre, which seats 231, has its first booking — an auspicious one at that.
“The Temple Theatre will be hosting a qualifying round of the 2023 Tennessee Songwriter’s Contest,” said Jennings. “It’s scheduled for Feb. 11, so we’ll have to have the theatre ready by then!”
Jennings says his responsibility for the project is all about the bottom line. “My main contribution to the Temple Theatre project is keeping an eye on the finance. We want to be very giving and supportive of our community, but we also need to make some money. We want to pay our bills and make our loan payments. So, I’m happy about this booking. The songwriting contest is a well-funded state project — a very good booking for Temple Theatre.”
Like all the members of the Preservation Foundation, Jennings foresees infinite uses for the theatre.
“Temple Theatre is going to be a huge asset for our town,” said Jennings. “We have the movie screen, so of course, we’ll show movies. But the screen retracts, which gives us a great stage for community theater, musicals, plays, concerts, recitals, and probably other things I can’t even imagine. I envision showing movies maybe two or three times a week and then booking special programs, concerts and events a few times each month. And each type of happening will require slightly different contracts. All of that will be worked out in the future, and we will have to find someone to run the theatre. But that should be great fun.”
The completion of the Temple Theatre project is highly satisfying. “This restoration has been 10 years of a lot of people’s lives,” said Jennings. “And the city and citizens have supported us every step of the way. Now that we can see the finish line, well, I think when the doors open, we’ll all just take a deep breath, sit back, and enjoy the show.”
